BeaversEdge - Making The Case For Oregon State To Land Ben Gregg

Gregg is a homegrown talent and one of the top Oregon high school basketball prospects in recent memory. Not only is he that, but he has been a top target for the Beavers for a very long time. There is lots of competition, but there is certainly a case to make for Wayne Tinkle and Oregon State.

On Thursday, Clackamas (OR) four-star power forward Ben Gregg revealed on twitter that he would be announcing his commitment on September 9th, his mother's birthday.

I will be committing on my moms birthday. She’s always been my biggest fan, and I couldn’t think of a better way to thank her for all she’s done for me❤️ pic.twitter.com/CtOV00TsbE

In the graphic he shared on twitter, it would certainly appear that the Beavs will be competing with many schools from across the country, but the vibe we have gotten from Gregg's recruitment is that there is a great chance he will remain in the state of Oregon. Arizona and recent national champions Virginia also have great programs, but the Wildcats just recently entered the picture at the end of April and Virginia is on the other side of the country.

Perhaps no other school has put the time and effort into Gregg as Oregon State. Tinkle and his staff have worked hard to develop a great bond with Gregg, and there has always been a strong level of mutual interest between the two.

Gregg chose Oregon State for his first official visit back in October of 2019, and loved every bit of his experience. As an Oregon native, he has seen plenty of what Oregon State has to offer. He has also visited Oregon, USC, Arizona and more, so there is no shortage of knowledge going into this decision.

With the commitment coming in less than a month, it wouldn't be surprising to see schools doing everything they can do to win over the Rivals100 forward. If Oregon State has continued to build off the relationships they built early on, there is a fair chance there will be a future star headed to Corvallis.