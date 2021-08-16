The 3-2-1: What We Learned From Oregon State Football Following Scrimmage

1. The defense came to play

-> If there was one thing that stood out above the rest as something we learned following Saturday's scrimmage, it's that the defense came to play.

Whether it was forcing turnovers (four INT's thrown by OSU's QB's), sending multiple hats to the ball and securing the tackle, or playing with a chip on their shoulder, the defense showed a superb effort on Saturday afternoon and that's not to be taken lightly.

Granted, it's only one scrimmage, but if the defense can continue to build up their confidence and believe in themselves, we could see a much different unit this year compared to last year.

There's still a way yet to go in fall camp, and a lot more that needs to be settled, but to see the defense have a strong showing early on in areas where they've previously struggled such as tackling and takeaways is very, very good to see.

2. Rotations are still very much in flux

-> One week into fall camp, and it's still very clear that the team is still working through a fair amount of rotations at several different position groups.

Outside of the offensive line and linebackers, which are pretty well set with their returning experience and starters, just about every other position group has featured heavy rotations here in the first week and the scrimmage was no different.

Whether it was in the backfield, at receiver, on the defensive line, at defensive back, or quarterback, the Beavers gave a healthy amount of reps to a lot of guys this past Saturday, lending credence to the notion that the staff is still figuring out which pieces fit best together.

I'd expect the heavy rotations to start to begin to slow down this week leading into the scrimmage as I would assume that the coaching staff is starting to put a rough idea of what a depth chart could look like together in their heads.