NUGGETS From Oregon State's First Scrimmage Of Fall Camp
- For the first time in fall camp, the Oregon State football team conducted a full scrimmage at Reser Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
- The defense was most definetly the biggest takeaway from the day as it seemed that they had the offense's number for most of the day.
- Whether than was sending multiple hats to the ball carrier against the run and limiting gains or being physical with the receivers on the edges while bringing pressure against the QB, the defense was firing on all cylinders today.
- To further illustrate just how strong the defense was today, they intercepted each Oregon State quarterback once and really seemed to have the competitive juices flowing today.
- Jaden Robinson intercepted both Sam Noyer & Chance Nolan and returned Noyer's goal-line pass attempt over 100 yards for the pick-six. Jack Colletto intercepted Tristan Gebbia and nearly was able to return it back for a score as well. Lastly, linebacker John Miller was able to secure an interception of Sam Vidlak...
ROTATIONS
First-team defense:
DL - Simon Sandberg
DT - Alexander Skelton / Sione Lolohea
DL - Cody Anderson / Tavis Shippen
OLB - Andrzej Hughes-Murray
ILB - Avery Roberts
ILB - Omar Speights
OLB - Riley Sharp
DB - Rejzohn Wright
DB - Elijah Jones / Jaden Robinson
DB - Alton Julian
DB - Akili Arnold
First-team offense
LT - Joshua Gray
LG - Jake Levengood
C - Nathan Eldridge
RG - Nous Keobounnam
RT - Brandon Kipper
QB - Tristan Gebbia / Sam Noyer
RB - Deshaun Fenwick
WR - Trevon Bradford
WR - Zeriah Beason
WR - Tre'Shaun Harrison
TE - Luke Musgrave / Tommy Spencer
SECOND TEAM ROTATIONS + INJURIES + MORE NUGGETS
----
