NUGGETS From Oregon State's First Scrimmage Of Fall Camp

- For the first time in fall camp, the Oregon State football team conducted a full scrimmage at Reser Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

- The defense was most definetly the biggest takeaway from the day as it seemed that they had the offense's number for most of the day.

- Whether than was sending multiple hats to the ball carrier against the run and limiting gains or being physical with the receivers on the edges while bringing pressure against the QB, the defense was firing on all cylinders today.

- To further illustrate just how strong the defense was today, they intercepted each Oregon State quarterback once and really seemed to have the competitive juices flowing today.

- Jaden Robinson intercepted both Sam Noyer & Chance Nolan and returned Noyer's goal-line pass attempt over 100 yards for the pick-six. Jack Colletto intercepted Tristan Gebbia and nearly was able to return it back for a score as well. Lastly, linebacker John Miller was able to secure an interception of Sam Vidlak...

ROTATIONS

First-team defense:

DL - Simon Sandberg

DT - Alexander Skelton / Sione Lolohea

DL - Cody Anderson / Tavis Shippen

OLB - Andrzej Hughes-Murray

ILB - Avery Roberts

ILB - Omar Speights

OLB - Riley Sharp

DB - Rejzohn Wright

DB - Elijah Jones / Jaden Robinson

DB - Alton Julian

DB - Akili Arnold

First-team offense

LT - Joshua Gray

LG - Jake Levengood

C - Nathan Eldridge

RG - Nous Keobounnam

RT - Brandon Kipper

QB - Tristan Gebbia / Sam Noyer

RB - Deshaun Fenwick

WR - Trevon Bradford

WR - Zeriah Beason

WR - Tre'Shaun Harrison

TE - Luke Musgrave / Tommy Spencer

SECOND TEAM ROTATIONS + INJURIES + MORE NUGGETS

