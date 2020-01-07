1. There's something about playing in Boulder...

Raise your hand if you thought Wayne Tinkle and Co. would knock off Colorado in Boulder following the Buffs' win over No. 4 Oregon days prior and the Beavers losing to Utah haplessly the same night. Simply put, the Beavers shocked just about everyone in the college basketball world by way of their 76-68 comeback win. After looking out of sorts in Salt Lake City just days earlier, Tinkle and Co. were able to flip the script and arguably earn its first signature win of the season. For the Beavers to stroll into Coors Events Center and earn a win against a CU team that is currently ranked No. 25 in the country was oh so important on many levels. Not only do the Beavers now have a signature win on the road, but they were also able to give their NET Rankings a boost, moving up to 55th in the most recent edition. There's no doubt that Tinkle challenged his team after the loss to the Utes in Salt Lake City and the result was what I believe to be the potential of this team. Boulder has been kind to the Beavers in recent seasons, and with any luck, this most recent success will lead to more as the team opens Pac-12 home play.

2. The 1-3-1 could be Oregon State's X-Factor: If there was one definable wrinkle that the Beavers unleashed on Colorado in the second half to completely turn the tide, it was the use of the 1-3-1 defense. Beaver fans will no doubt remember the unique and trapping zone defense as a near staple of the Craig Robinson era, but in recent games, we've seen Tinkle and his staff utilize it quite effectively. With the Beavers boasting a ton of athleticism, length, and finesse, there's no reason that they can't utilize this defense effectively to get out in transition and force a more up-tempo style of play. Prior to the start of the year, the Beavers talked about wanting to get out and run in transition more, so perhaps using the 1-3-1 could be the perfect X-Factor to flip a game in the Beavers' favor.

3. Rueck has the Beavers humming

With the Beavers off to the best start in program history at 14-0, there's no doubt that we're witnessing a very special 2019-20 season. Prior to the start of the year, Rueck told the media that he felt this team was very similar to the 2014-15 team that went all the way to the Final Four in the sense of togetherness and talent... 14 games in, it sure looks like Rueck was spot on with his analysis of this years' group. Despite the Beavers not playing their best game of the year against Colorado this past Sunday, they rolled over the Utes days prior and have the ability to run opponents out of the gym when things are going right. This team has a strong case to be the No. 1 team in the country and I have no doubt that they'll be playing their best basketball come seasons end. Sit back and enjoy the ride Beaver fans, this year is going to be special...