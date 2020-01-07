PROMO: Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State’s Taylor Jones has been named National Freshman of the Week by the US Basketball Writers’ Association, the USWBA announced Tuesday.

The award comes one day after Jones was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the third time this season on Monday. Jones is the only player in Oregon State history to earn Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors three times.

Jones opened her Pac-12 career by going for 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor, to go along with four rebounds against Utah on Friday. She followed that up by going for 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks against Colorado on Sunday.

Overall, Jones is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds on the season and is shooting 61.5 percent from the floor. The freshman leads the Pac-12 in blocks and is third in the conference in field goal percentage.

The Beavers are off to the best start in program history, opening the year 14-0. The team is winning by an average of 24.6 points per contest and is in the top seven nationally in both field goal percentage and field goal percentage defense.

Oregon State will continue Pac-12 play Friday when it heads to Tucson to take on No. 18 Arizona.

OSU Athletics