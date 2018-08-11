1. Quarterbacks struggled with consistency

While many including myself expected to see OSU’s quarterback derby begin to clear up during OSU’s first official scrimmage were mistaken as if anything, the Beavers perhaps have a few more questions than previously thought. Conor Blount, who had the best fall camp of any quarterback up to this point, perhaps had his worst day of spring in the scrimmage as he struggled with decision making and consistency on the field. Colletto and Luton also had up and down days making good plays here and then poor ones there. No quarterback really wowed today and as a whole I gave the group about a C for the day. While Luton and Colletto had the better day overall, I wouldn’t count out Blount who usually rises in the face of adversity.

2. OSU defense showing change in culture

For the first time in several seasons, the Oregon State defense looked like a unit to be reckoned with on the field. During the first three drives of the scrimmage, the Beaver defense brought the heat. An interception and two three and outs were how Tim Tibesar’s unit handled the first three drives of 11-on-11 work and during this sensational stretch, the Beavers were communicating on defense by calling out assignments, and staying gap sound as they were in the right position to make tackles in space. On the sidelines when he wasn’t in the game, Andrzej Hughes-Murray kept pleading with the defense to have pride on defense and keep the offense out of the endzone. His will not to lose could be contagious to a group that desperately needs to learn how to win and that’s a sign of the culture changing for the better. OSU needs more players who are fed up with losing.