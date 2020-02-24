The Oregon State Baseball team (3-4) only managed one victory in its road series against No. 10 Mississippi State over the weekend, but the Beavers wrapped up the weekend with a confidence-building 7-2 victory. With a four-game road series against San Diego State on tap this weekend, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the latest on Mitch Canham' s group in another edition of the 3-2-1.

1. Christian Chamberlain is dealin': While Chamberlain's Friday performance will be overshadowed by the fact that the Beavers allowed the Bulldogs to blow the game open in the bottom of the eighth, he deserves a ton of credit as he's proven he's up to the task of being the Beavers' Friday ace. In 5 1/3 scoreless innings worked, Chamberlain tallied 12 strikeouts against just two walks and two hits. OSU wasn't able to give him enough offensive production to put him in a position to get the win, but the junior has proven he's more than capable of pitching in big-time spots.

2. Too many men left on base: If there's one glaring negative statistic that has doomed the Beavers in the first two weeks of the season, it's that they've left far too many runners stranded. In fact, the Beavers have left 66 baserunners in their eight contests. If the Beavers hope to become a more consistent offense, that number is going to have to trend down. It's becoming clear that the Beavers can get runners on, there's just something about coming up with that crucial hit that has mostly alluded them this season.

3. The Beavers can compete with anyone: While the Beavers did indeed drop the series to Mississippi State, their weekend of play proved that they're capable of going toe-to-toe with college baseball's top teams. The Bulldogs are a complete team and the Beavers had them on the ropes on more than one occasion over the weekend, albeit coming away with a lone Sunday victory. With all that being said, while the weekend was likely frustrating for players, coaches, and fans alike, the potential is there with this group and they're going to be a force to be reckoned with before the season is all said and done.