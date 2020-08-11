BeaversEdge - Statement From Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith took to Twitter to issue the following statement following the Pac-12 CEO Group's decision to suspend all sport competition through 2020.

"After meeting with our players today, I feel extremely disappointed for them with today's announcement. They have been working hard, following protocols, doing everything right to allow them to play a season this fall.

With so much going on right now, seeing your teammates every day and working toward a common goal together was such a positive in everyone's lives. At the end of the day though, we need to feel confident that it's safe to play for all involved and we are not there yet.

When will get there, I know this team will be prepared and ready to play!"