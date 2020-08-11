BeaversEdge - Oregon State Players React To Pac-12 2020 Cancelation

Oregon State Players React To Pac-12 2020 Cancelation
With the Pac-12 CEO Group announcing that Pac-12 Fall Sports will not happen before Jan. 1st 2020, Oregon State Student-Athletes took to social media to voice their reactions.
RELATED: A Letter From OSU AD Scott Barnes | Pac-12 Cancels Fall Sports in 2020
August 11, 2020
Play chess not checkers‼️💯— Jaydon Grant (@JaydonGrant) August 11, 2020
Wow 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/lXwcAWYBK1— Jordan Whittley 🦍😈 (@Thatjacka__) August 11, 2020
Wow.— Andrzej Hughes - Murray (@AndrzejHughes) August 11, 2020
Wow. Crazy.— John McCartan (@jkmccartan) August 11, 2020
😔😔😔— nousy (@Anousonk) August 11, 2020
So much to prove, time I lose....— Calvin Tyler Jr ⁶𓅓 (@BlessedAthleteC) August 11, 2020
