Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. Oregon State hosts USC in hopes of a big home upset and win No. 3 on the season.

BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK

Ah the intrigue of USC visiting Reser Stadium for a night game in November… Just a week ago, I would have told you that this game was going to be heavily in the Trojans’ favor. But following a miraculous Oregon State win at Colorado and mounting internal turmoil at USC, all of a sudden this game isn’t as daunting for Jonathan Smith and Co. With a healthy Jake Luton at quarterback and OSU nearly being at full health for this contest, I expect the Beavers to give the Trojans a very tough challenge. Reser Stadium figures to be full as it’s families weekend in Corvallis and OSU should be able to take advantage of the fact that Clay Helton is fighting for his job. Will it be enough? Time will tell… but I see the Beavers coming up just a little bit short in what is an exciting back and forth contest. USC 31, Oregon State 28

MITCH MONGE'S PICK

With Jake Luton taking the helm for OSU, expect the offense to perform well—similar to the second half against Colorado. AP will be healthy, which will allow Smith & Co. to utilize a talented backfield in multiple ways. The Beavs will have energy coming off a much-needed win, but with JT Daniels returning to the lineup for USC, I think the Trojans get a gritty road win in Corvallis. USC 38, Oregon State 35

