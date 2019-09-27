Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers set to open Pac-12 play this Saturday against Stanford, Slaughter, Halus, and Monge give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

I've been saying all along that this is a trap game for Stanford, and an opportunity game for Oregon State since the schedule dropped and I'm sticking with it.

All the right circumstances are in place for an OSU upset and given that the Beavers are coming off a bye week, I like their chances to knock off David Shaw's group. The 2019' rendition of the Cardinal hardly resembles the teams of years' past and Jonathan Smith and Co. have to take advantage of a team that is still searching for its identity.

Stanford has had a brutal start to the season, opening with a gritty win against a tough Northwestern squad before enduring three straight losses (USC, UCF, and Oregon) heading into its matchup against Oregon State. With that being said, there's an outside chance that everything finally clicks for the Cardinal against the Beavers, but I think Stanford's injuries and OSU's bye gives the home team an undeniable edge.

The Cardinal may not have the services of several key playmakers as quarterback KJ Costello headlines a sizable group of Stanford players whose status is in the air for Saturday. With Stanford being relatively beat up and Oregon State getting healthy at just the right time, this is a clear advantage for the Beavers.

Stanford is going to find success in ways that they haven't in the first few games (that's a given against Oregon State), but the Beavers have enough offensive weapons to simply outscore the Cardinal when it comes down to it.

Oregon State earns its signature win of the Jonathan Smith era...

Prediction: Oregon State 31, Stanford 21