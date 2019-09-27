Staff Predictions: Stanford vs Oregon State
Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers set to open Pac-12 play this Saturday against Stanford, Slaughter, Halus, and Monge give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
I've been saying all along that this is a trap game for Stanford, and an opportunity game for Oregon State since the schedule dropped and I'm sticking with it.
All the right circumstances are in place for an OSU upset and given that the Beavers are coming off a bye week, I like their chances to knock off David Shaw's group. The 2019' rendition of the Cardinal hardly resembles the teams of years' past and Jonathan Smith and Co. have to take advantage of a team that is still searching for its identity.
Stanford has had a brutal start to the season, opening with a gritty win against a tough Northwestern squad before enduring three straight losses (USC, UCF, and Oregon) heading into its matchup against Oregon State. With that being said, there's an outside chance that everything finally clicks for the Cardinal against the Beavers, but I think Stanford's injuries and OSU's bye gives the home team an undeniable edge.
The Cardinal may not have the services of several key playmakers as quarterback KJ Costello headlines a sizable group of Stanford players whose status is in the air for Saturday. With Stanford being relatively beat up and Oregon State getting healthy at just the right time, this is a clear advantage for the Beavers.
Stanford is going to find success in ways that they haven't in the first few games (that's a given against Oregon State), but the Beavers have enough offensive weapons to simply outscore the Cardinal when it comes down to it.
Oregon State earns its signature win of the Jonathan Smith era...
Prediction: Oregon State 31, Stanford 21
JARED HALUS' PICK
For the first time this season, I am going to go against my preseason prediction. I originally picked Stanford to bring home the win, but I also predicted Oregon State to be 3-0 heading into this game. They were close, but instead, enter the game at 1-2 which means the Beavs will be up to .500 following this upset.
The Cardinal are heading to Corvallis fresh off their third straight double-digit loss at the hands of USC, UCF, and Oregon, knocking the morale to an all-time low.
Oregon State, on the other hand, is fresh off a bye week that followed a 45-7 win the week before. The games against Oklahoma State and Hawaii did not go the way they would have liked, but they right the ship against the tree this week.
Prediction: Oregon State 31, Stanford 28
MITCH MONGE'S PICK
With the bye week to recover, Oregon State should be fresh to open Pac-12 play this weekend. With news that Jermar Jefferson, Tyjon Lindsey, and Jordan Whittley being likely to play, the Beavers are almost at full health against a Stanford team that is currently battling injuries. Costello is battling a hand injury, and injuries to the offensive line and secondary reduce the Cardinal depth.
Oregon State’s defense has been subpar but improved nonetheless. On the other hand, Stanford’s offense has been lackluster, to say the least. The Cardinal are averaging 17.5 points and 320.8 total yards of offense per game. Stanford has had a balanced attack, with more success on the ground. The Beavers have allowed an average of 452.7 yards and 30 points per game. One side is going to give, and the Cardinal could be in trouble with a limited Costello. Junior tight end Colby Parkinson is the biggest target on offense and had his ‘coming-out party’ against OSU last year. He will be the main focus for DC Tim Tibesar.
Stanford’s defense kept them in their lone win versus Northwestern but has struggled lately. Allowing 29.5 points and 275 yards through the air per game, Oregon State will need to get vertical to have success. Look no further than the Luton-Hodgins connection to jumpstart the offense. Senior outside linebacker Casey Toohill has been a stud defensively for the Cardinal, totaling 28 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, and four sacks on the year. I see the Beavers winning a close one in Reser.
Prediction: Oregon State 31, Stanford: 24