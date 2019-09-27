News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-27 09:18:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Three & Out: Opportunity knocking; Big days ahead; Friday commit schedule

Brenden Slaughter and Jared Halus
BeaversEdge.com

It's another edition of the Three & Out as Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their take on news relevant to Oregon State sports and recruiting.

This week, Slaughter and Halus preview Saturday's home matchup against Stanford, talk the importance of the big weekend in Corvallis, and list each Oregon State commit's upcoming game.

An opportunity for a signature win

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}