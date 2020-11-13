BeaversEdge - Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Washington

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers (0-1) looking to rebound against the Washington Huskies (0-0) this Saturday, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top. MORE: Insider Injury Report vs UW | Heat Check: Rollins, Mbow, Baskerville

BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK

While I expect Jonathan Smith's group to play much better against Washington, it might not make a difference in the long run as the Huskies are a far superior team and program than Washington State. It was a perfect storm of sloppy play for the Beavs against the Cougars, so I expect them to clean up a lot of the issues and actually play quite well against the Huskies. If the Beavers aren't able to clean up some of the glaring issues across the board that reared their ugly heads against the Cougars, it could be a rough evening at Husky Stadium if the Beavers don't bring their A-game. For the Beavers to have a chance in this one, they'll need to have better play on both lines, keep Tristan Gebbia upright, establish a strong ground game with Jermar Jefferson, tackle much better, and limit big plays from the UW offense. If they're able to do all that, we just might have a game that's closer than many think. UW is currently a 13.5 point favorite, and I expect OSU to cover the spread and play better than expected. However, I like the Huskies by a touchdown. Prediction: Washington 24, Oregon State 17

JARED HALUS' PICK