Quick Hitters

- In terms of injuries, Smith noted that outside of Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Trevon Bradford, and Simon Sandberg (all won't play against OSU) the Beavers would be full-go on Friday. He noted that safety Jalen Moore will be a game-time decision as he went through another limited practice on Wednesday. - When asked about whether or not Tristan Gebbia would see the field on Friday, Smith noted that it isn't in the cards and the Beavers are going solely with Jake Luton unless the situation dictates otherwise.

Tibesar eagerly awaiting to see what his defense can do

After last season, it's pretty fair to say that there's nowhere to go but up for the Oregon State defense. The first year of the Tim Tibesar era was certainly forgettable as the Beavers struggled in all aspects defensively, but thanks to an intense offseason of work and recruiting, Tibesar is ready to see his defense. "I'm thrilled... Obviously, we've got new pieces that are going to be getting their first-game experience at Oregon State and we're going against a quality opponent on national television. We're excited about the challenge ahead." Tibesar on the loss of Hughes-Murray "Obviously losing any player hurts, but when you lose a guy who was voted a captain by his peers and a guy that's progressed and gotten a lot better for us, it hurts. We've got better depth at the position to absorb the injury and we're looking forward to getting him back."

The latest on Nathan Eldridge

While Oregon State's depth chart is largely set in stone heading into Friday's matchup against the Cowboys, there's still one position that is undecided. Center. With offensive line coach Jim Michalczik waiting until the bitter end to make a starting decision between Nathan Eldridge and Nous Keobounnam, Smith offered his two cents on where the battle stands. "Eldridge has gotten better each day and his comfort level is much higher now that he's gotten reps," Smith said. "He's healthy now, and after dealing with a hamstring during camp, it's great to see him full go."

The biggest nonconference game at Reser since 2012?