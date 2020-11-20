BeaversEdge - Staff Predictions: Cal vs Oregon State

With the Beavers (0-2) looking to earn their first win of the season at home against Cal (0-1) this Saturday, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

While it hasn't necessarily been pretty for Oregon State in the first two weeks of the season, I predict that the Beavers will get its first win of the season against Cal.

After having up and down performances against Washington State & Washington where inconsistent play was the theme, I expect the Beavers to put it all together and win a very close game in Reser Stadium on Saturday.

Despite getting boat-raced by Chip Kelly and UCLA last week, Cal is a very good team that is well-coached and the Beavers will have their work cut out for them. Given the competitor that Justin Wilcox is, I fully expect that he'll have the Bears ready to go and the Beavers will need to play a complete game to come out on top.

Defensively, the Beavers will need to continue their strong play from the second half against Washington as Chase Garbers and the Cal offense will certainly be looking to do a lot more than last week. Is this the week we finally see the outside linebackers make the impact we thought they would?

On the flip side, if the Beavers can establish the run with Jermar Jefferson & BJ Baylor and Tristan Gebbia can play like I believe he's capable of, they'll be in a great position to sneak out their first Pac-12 win.

Prediction: Oregon State 28, Cal 24

Brenden on the year: (1-1)