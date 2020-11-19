BeaversEdge - Notebook: Defense Prioritizing Pass Rush, Dynamic OLB Play

With the Oregon State defense looking to continue its upward swing after a strong second half against the Huskies, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the latest on the defense heading into the matchup with Cal.

While Oregon State's 27-21 loss to Washington brought many frustrations, one of the bright spots upon further review was the Beavers' defensive effort in the second half to keep the game within reach.

Head coach Jonathan Smith said earlier this week that the defense gave the team a chance to stay in the game by only allowing three points in the second half, and that's all because of the adjustments that defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar was able to make at the half.

"There was a lot of uncertainty with what position groups (Washington) were going to use, what formations we would see, and what plays they would run," Tibesar said. "Once we got a little bit under the belt, we were able to make some adjustments at halftime and our guys really settled in."

Added defensive lineman Evan Bennett: We weren't capitalizing enough and that's what changed the momentum of the game. Missing tackles and missing assignments is what really affected us."

While the Beavers were able to get it turned around in the second half against Washington, they've still got to put together a full, four-quarter performance and defensive lineman James Rawls says that the biggest improvements on defense are coming week by week.

"I feel like we've progressed as a defensive line and as a whole over these first two games," Rawls said. "We took a big step from game one to game two and we're expecting to take another big step from game two to game three."