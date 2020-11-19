BeaversEdge - Notebook: Defense Prioritizing Pass Rush, Dynamic OLB Play

Notebook: Defense Prioritizing Pass Rush, Dynamic OLB Play
With the Oregon State defense looking to continue its upward swing after a strong second half against the Huskies, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the latest on the defense heading into the matchup with Cal.
Beavers Hoping To Carry Second Half Momentum vs UW against Cal
While Oregon State's 27-21 loss to Washington brought many frustrations, one of the bright spots upon further review was the Beavers' defensive effort in the second half to keep the game within reach.
Head coach Jonathan Smith said earlier this week that the defense gave the team a chance to stay in the game by only allowing three points in the second half, and that's all because of the adjustments that defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar was able to make at the half.
"There was a lot of uncertainty with what position groups (Washington) were going to use, what formations we would see, and what plays they would run," Tibesar said. "Once we got a little bit under the belt, we were able to make some adjustments at halftime and our guys really settled in."
Added defensive lineman Evan Bennett: We weren't capitalizing enough and that's what changed the momentum of the game. Missing tackles and missing assignments is what really affected us."
While the Beavers were able to get it turned around in the second half against Washington, they've still got to put together a full, four-quarter performance and defensive lineman James Rawls says that the biggest improvements on defense are coming week by week.
"I feel like we've progressed as a defensive line and as a whole over these first two games," Rawls said. "We took a big step from game one to game two and we're expecting to take another big step from game two to game three."
Having an opposing offense on film proving invaluable
While Oregon State's defense has been inconsistent and hasn't met the preseason expecations in the first two weeks, there's a strong possibility that the lack of film on the first two opponents was a big reason why.
Against Washington State in week one, Oregon State only had tape of what Nick Rolovich was able to do at Hawaii previously, and had only high school footage of Cougs' quarterback Jayden de Laura.
The following week against Washington, OSU was without tape once again as the Huskies' first game of the season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. While UW boasted the same defense, they completed re-tooled the offense and had a brand new offensive coordinator and for the second straight week, the Beavers couldn't pinpoint exactly what they would see from the opposing offense.
Tibesar, whose group will look to contain the Cal offense for the second straight season, was elated when he heard the Bears would be playing UCLA this past Sunday.
"It's a lot better than going in dark, that's for sure. Nobody was happier than Cal being able to reschedule a game with UCLA than us for being able to get film. It gives you a lot more clarity and calm when you're preparing a gameplan."
Bennett & Rawls, who were both were able to get more firmly in the rotation against the Huskies after not playing much against the Cougars, feel that having the benefit of seeing this years' Cal team will be huge.
