CORVALLIS – Oregon State standouts Mikayla Pivec and Destiny Slocum have both been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday.

The duo joins the 25-player preseason list, which was released by ESPNW. The list is chosen by a poll of national women’s college basketball media members.

Pivec was named the Preseason WNIT MVP and to the All-Tournament Teams for both the Maui Classic and the Miami Thanksgiving Classic. She is averaging 15.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game and is in the top-10 in program history in career points, rebounds, and assists. Pivec has scored in double-figures in every game this season and is sixth in the nation in assist/turnover ratio.

Slocum joined Pivec on the All-Tournament Teams for the Miami Classic and Maui Classic. She is averaging 14.6 points per game and is shooting 48.3 percent from the floor. With 423 career assists, Slocum has more helpers than any non-senior in the nation and has gone over 15 points in 27 of her 45 games as a Beaver.

Wednesday’s announcement comes just one day after Taylor Jones was named the USBWA National Freshman of the Week. For more on that, click here.

The Beavers are off to the best start in program history, opening the year 14-0. The team is winning by an average of 24.6 points per contest and is in the top seven nationally in both field goal percentage and field goal percentage defense.

Oregon State will continue Pac-12 play Friday when it heads to Tucson to take on No. 18 Arizona.