CORVALLIS – Oregon State head women’s basketball head coach Scott Rueck has been named to the Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List, the award’s nominating committee announced Wednesday.

Rueck is one of 15 Division I head coaches on the list, which recognizes the top contenders for the National Coach of the Year. The Naismith Coach of the Year Award will be announced during the Final Four.

A two-time Naismith Coach of the Year finalist, Rueck has led the Beavers to a record of 19-7 on the season. Oregon State has four wins over ranked opponents on the year and is currently ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press poll.

In his 10th season at Oregon State, Rueck is already second in program history with 224 wins during his time with the Beavers. The OSU graduate has 512 wins overall as a head coach in a career that featured a 13-season run at George Fox.

Rueck has earned a long list of accolades during his career. He was a Naismith Coach of the Year Finalist in 2017 and 2016, as well as a semi-finalist in 2018. Rueck was AP National Coach of the Year runner-up in 2016 and 2017 and has been Pac-12 Coach of the Year four times.

Under Rueck, Oregon State has made the NCAA Tournament in six-straight season, including four-straight Sweet 16’s and the Final Four in 2016.

The Beavers will hit the road again this week, as they head to the Bay Area to face No. 4 Stanford on Friday.

