BeaversEdge - Ryan Ober Named Pac-12 Player Of The Week

Ryan Ober Named Pac-12 Player Of The Week
SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State junior infielder Ryan Ober has been named the Pac-12’s Player of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday.
Ober drove in nine runs in his first three games – Monday’s game versus New Mexico did not count toward Pac-12 nominations – which included four hits with two home runs. He hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the Beavers’ first game of 2021 Friday against Kansas State. He then hit his second career grand slam in Oregon State’s 14-1 win over New Mexico on Saturday.
The honor is the first of Ober’s career and the 77th all-time for an Oregon State player, which ranks third in the conference’s history.
Next Up
Oregon State makes the short trek to Phoenix to start a four-game series with Grand Canyon starting Thursday. The opener Thursday is slated for 5 p.m. PT (6 p.m. in Arizona).
