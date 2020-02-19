A few days ago, Oregon State was named a finalist for four-star tight end Jermaine Terry along with 13 of the nation's best schools. The relationship with Terry began after a visit last April, and he has a plan to get back to Corvallis next month.

Alabama, South Carolina, Oregon State, Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn, Ohio State, Cal, UCLA, Colorado, Miami, Washington, Texas A&M, and Arizona State make up the list, and Terry feels a little less pressure after announcing it.

"It feels like some of the weight is lifted off of my shoulders," Terry said.

Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!