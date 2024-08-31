RECAP - Oregon State Takes Down Idaho State In Season Opener

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Career-high rushing days for Anthony Hankerson and Jam Griffin highlighted the 2024 opener as the Oregon State football team defeated Idaho State, 38-15, at Reser Stadium.

The duo added to program history as the 20th pair to each run for 100 or more yards as Griffin totaled 160 and Hankerson added 155 against the visiting Bengals. In addition to the yardage, the pair each found the endzone twice to pad the scoreboard for the Beavers (1-0) on Saturday.

Jaden Robinson and Skyler Thomas led the defense with 7.0 tackles apiece and combined for 9.0 solo tackles. Halting the Bengal passing game, Thomas and John Kane both snagged interceptions, which led the Beavers in the category.

Gabarri Johnson and Gevani McCoy split reps under center with McCoy leading the Beavers through the air, totaling 114 yards on 9-of-10 passing. He connected with David Wells, Jr for a scoring pass with both of them earning their first touchdowns on the play.

The Beavers had a slow start to the afternoon, finding themselves in a battle with the Bengals before pulling away for a lead they wouldn't relinquish in the second quarter. 24 unanswered points in the middle quarters – led by a pair of rush touchdowns and the Wells Jr reception on a 55-yard pass – gave Oregon State the needed boost.

An Idaho State receiving touchdown broke up the scoring barrage by the home team but was quickly countered with the game's final blow, a 20-yard touchdown rush by Griffin to seal the result. Everett Hayes finished his afternoon with an unblemished performance, connecting on a 32-yard field goal and converting each of his PAT attempts.

The Beavers will make their road debut in 2024, traveling to San Diego next week to face the San Diego State Aztecs. Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

