RECAP: Oregon State Falls To Oregon 38-29

EUGENE, Ore. – Chance Nolan passed for a career-high 308 yards and Luke Musgrave set a personal best with seven receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in Oregon State's 38-29 loss to Oregon Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.

The Beavers, down 24-3 at the half, out-scored Oregon 26-14 in the second half. The second half saw Nolan pass for 262 yards and throw touchdown strikes to Musgrave (4 yards) and Trevon Bradford (15 yards). B.J. Baylor ran for a 4-yard score early in the fourth quarter while Nolan scored on a 1-yard rush with 1:08 remaining in the game.

Bradford also had six receptions for OSU and his 79 yards gave him 1,879 for his career, which now ranks 10th in the Oregon State record books.

Avery Roberts finished with 13 tackles; he has 128 on the season, which pushes him into a tie for fifth in the OSU single-season record books. He also has 280 for his Oregon State (7-5 overall, 5-4 Pac-12 Conference) career, which is two shy of moving into top-10 in the program's record books.

Kitan Oladapo and Omar Speights both had nine tackles to back up Roberts. Oladapo added one tackle for loss.

Baylor's touchdown marked the 13th of his season, tying him for eighth-most in a single season at Oregon State.

OSU Athletics