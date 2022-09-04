PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team won its season opener over Boise State at Reser Stadium on Saturday night by a 34-17 score.

Kyrei Fisher-Morris led a Beaver defense that forced five turnovers. The redshirt senior tallied 10 stops, with 6.0 being unassisted and 1.5 for loss. Alex Austin tallied 9 tackles with 8.0 on his own, as well as an interception.

The Beavers took advantage of Boise State miscues to jump out to a 24-0 lead by the halftime break. 17 of the Oregon State points came via turnovers as Jaydon Grant picked off Boise State's Hank Bachmeier, Jack Colletto pounced on a loose ball inside the Bronco 10-yard-line and Austin fell on another as the Broncos were threatening to score.

After stalling on their first two drives, the Oregon State offense got it clicking to jump ahead on its next two. Aided by short fields from an interception and forcing a three-and-out, Chance Nolan dished a pair of touchdown throws to jump out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Nolan completed 12-of-21 passes for 242 yards and the pair of scores. His touchdown tosses were good for 27 and 47 yards, to Luke Musgrave and Tyjon Lindsey, respectively. On the ground, he dashed four times for 28 yards.

As the third was winding down, Oregon State countered Boise State's field goal with another. The drive was aided heavily by some trickery with a double-pass that saw John Dunmore connect with Trey Lowe for a 41-yard gain inside the Broncos' five. A few plays later, Everett Hayes split the uprights for the second time to push the lead to 24.

To answer Boise State's touchdown that trimmed the Beaver advantage to just 10, Colletto bumped the lead back to 17 following his 41-yard dash to the endzone.

Totaling 89 receiving yards, Musgrave eclipsed his benchmark of 85 – set in the 2021 regular-season finale against Oregon.

Colletto and Damien Martinez led Oregon State in rushing - both gaining 44 yards on the ground. Musgrave's 89 yards through the air paced the receivers for the Beavers.

With the win, the Beavers claimed its season opener for the first time since the 2015 season. Additionally, Oregon State improved to 6-4 all-time against Boise State.

