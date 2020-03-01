RCS Los Angeles: Many Oregon State Targets Set To Compete At Rivals Camp
Hundreds of recruits will gather in Los Angeles today to compete at the Rivals Camp.
Over 25 of those players from the class of 2021 and beyond hold an Oregon State offer, and will have the chance to make their stock rise in front of the Rivals staff.
Temecula (CA) offensive guard Elia Migao added an Oregon State offer in January and has since been in contact with coach Pitre, who extended him the offer. At 6-foot-3, 320-pounds, Migao has the size to make some noise at the next level and will have the chance to boost his ranking with a good showing at the camp.
Last May, Oregon State was the first school to offer Torrey Pines playmaker Marco Notarainni, who has since added two more from San Diego State and Washington State. The linebacker will look to continue turning heads throughout the Rivals camp.
Like Notarainni, Eastvale (CA) quarterback Xavier Ward's first offer came from the Beavs. Ward visited Oregon State last summer, and raved about his experience in Corvallis. Ward spent a lot of time watching the team on TV throughout the season, and is a fan of the Oregon State offense.
Another quarterback in attendance is Calabasas (CA) Finn Collins, who "absolutely loved" his time at Oregon State in January. Collins is being recruited heavily by offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, tight end coach Brian Wozniak and Director of Recruiting Operations Darrick Yray.
Ceyair Wright also took a visit to Oregon State in January, and has a strong relationship with defensive backs coach Blue Adams. Wright is one of the top athletes in the country and is ranked 119th in the class of 2021 by Rivals.
Just this past week, 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive tackle Garrett DiGiorgio picked up an offer from Oregon State and tells BeaversEdge that he plans to be in Corvallis within the month of March. His recruitment is just beginning to take off, and will continue to do so with a strong performance at the Rivals camp.
Four-star tight end Brock Bowers, who visited Oregon State in 2019, is another notable name that is set to compete at the camp. Bowers is one of the top tight ends in the country and is being recruited by schools all across the country. Oregon State and Coach Wozniak are sure to stay in contact with Bowers, and he likes how the Beavs utilize their tight ends.
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams is shaping up to be one of the best receiver prospects in the class of 2022, and will look to firm up that judgement on Sunday. Williams has a visit to Oregon State set for March 16th, and is excited to experience what the school has to offer.
Oregon native and top 2022 target Darrius Clemons is another wide receiver who not only is poised to be a big recruit in his class, but has already been prioritized by Oregon State. Clemons is being recruited heavily by coach Hynson, was on campus multiple times in 2019, and likes the family feel that he gets in Corvallis.
The full list of recruits who hold an Oregon State offer and are signed up to compete today is below:
