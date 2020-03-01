Hundreds of recruits will gather in Los Angeles today to compete at the Rivals Camp. Over 25 of those players from the class of 2021 and beyond hold an Oregon State offer, and will have the chance to make their stock rise in front of the Rivals staff. Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

OL Elia Migao poses at Rivals Camp (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Temecula (CA) offensive guard Elia Migao added an Oregon State offer in January and has since been in contact with coach Pitre, who extended him the offer. At 6-foot-3, 320-pounds, Migao has the size to make some noise at the next level and will have the chance to boost his ranking with a good showing at the camp.

Last May, Oregon State was the first school to offer Torrey Pines playmaker Marco Notarainni, who has since added two more from San Diego State and Washington State. The linebacker will look to continue turning heads throughout the Rivals camp. Like Notarainni, Eastvale (CA) quarterback Xavier Ward's first offer came from the Beavs. Ward visited Oregon State last summer, and raved about his experience in Corvallis. Ward spent a lot of time watching the team on TV throughout the season, and is a fan of the Oregon State offense. Another quarterback in attendance is Calabasas (CA) Finn Collins, who "absolutely loved" his time at Oregon State in January. Collins is being recruited heavily by offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, tight end coach Brian Wozniak and Director of Recruiting Operations Darrick Yray. Ceyair Wright also took a visit to Oregon State in January, and has a strong relationship with defensive backs coach Blue Adams. Wright is one of the top athletes in the country and is ranked 119th in the class of 2021 by Rivals.

DB Ceyair Wright in action at Rivals Camp (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)