Gardena (CA) defensive back Devin Kirkwood came into the Los Angeles Rivals camp with a plan to surprise some people, and he did just that by outperforming the entire group of elite defensive backs in attendance and taking home the MVP award for that position.

“It was really good because I played my heart out,” Kirkwood said. “It felt amazing. I know all of my hard work is starting to pay off and I was lucky enough to go against the best of the best.”

With 16 offers, his recruitment has already taken off but he continues to make his stock rise. Kirkwood is hearing from a ton of schools, and Oregon State is squarely in the mix with all of them.

“My recruitment is going really well,” said Kirkwood. “I am hearing a lot from Notre Dame, Miching, Oregon State, BYU, Nevada, Utah, Utah State, and Yale.”

Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!