Oregon State has been very picky in who they recruit at the running back position. In the 2020 class, the staff zeroed in on Isaiah Newell throughout the entire cycle. For 2021 they have sent out just four offers, with Lawndale (CA) playmaker Johnathan Arceneaux being the latest as of last night.

Arceneaux flew under the radar at Whittier High School before transferring to Lawndale, where he has added nine offers and developed relationships with many different schools, which is partially thanks to his coach Travis Clark staying active and making sure he gets the attention he deserves. Oregon State running backs coach Michael Pitre is familiar with Clark, and that is how the connection to Arceneaux began.

“I have been talking to their running backs coach for a while, and after I got a Cal offer he messaged me again,” said Arceneaux. “We had a good conversation because he is really good friends with my head coach at Lawndale High School.”

