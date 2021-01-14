BeaversEdge - RB Calvin Tyler Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

RB Calvin Tyler Jr. Enters Transfer Portal
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Top OSU Offensive Players in 2020: No. 10 Zeriah Beason | Update on 2022 Hawaii DT
Oregon State junior running back Calvin Tyler Jr. has elected to enter the transfer portal.
The 5-foot-8, 215-pound back was a three-star signee out of Silsbee, TX as a part of the 2017 recruiting class, but couldn't find a consistent foothold in the running back rotation over the course of his career.
Aside from the 2018 campaign, which Tyler Jr. missed in full due to a torn ACL suffered in fall camp that year, he appeared in contests every single season. He played in eight games as a true freshman in 2017, and then three apiece in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
For his Oregon State career, Tyler Jr. played in 14 total contests and recorded 124 rush yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. He also had nine kickoffs for 182 yards and made two receptions for nine yards.
With Tyler Jr. no longer in the fold, the Beavers have BJ Baylor, Deshaun Fenwick, Trey Lowe, Taron Madison, Isaiah Newell, and Damir Collins at running back for the 2021 season...
Thank you Beaver Nation, nothing personal just business. Ready to get to work. Story is still be written. #God1st pic.twitter.com/yWQVm66aNx— Calvin Tyler Jr ⁶𓅓 (@BlessedAthleteC) January 14, 2021
2017 3-star RB Calvin Tyler has entered the portal as a grad transfer after totaling 124 yards and 2 TD on the ground at Oregon State @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @b_slaught @Beavers_Edge https://t.co/TjERjq8WVD— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 14, 2021
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.