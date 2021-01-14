BeaversEdge - RB Calvin Tyler Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State junior running back Calvin Tyler Jr. has elected to enter the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-8, 215-pound back was a three-star signee out of Silsbee, TX as a part of the 2017 recruiting class, but couldn't find a consistent foothold in the running back rotation over the course of his career.

Aside from the 2018 campaign, which Tyler Jr. missed in full due to a torn ACL suffered in fall camp that year, he appeared in contests every single season. He played in eight games as a true freshman in 2017, and then three apiece in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

For his Oregon State career, Tyler Jr. played in 14 total contests and recorded 124 rush yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. He also had nine kickoffs for 182 yards and made two receptions for nine yards.

With Tyler Jr. no longer in the fold, the Beavers have BJ Baylor, Deshaun Fenwick, Trey Lowe, Taron Madison, Isaiah Newell, and Damir Collins at running back for the 2021 season...