Honolulu (HI) defensive end Ka'eo Akana was identified as a target for Oregon State long before the 2021 class was even signed. With the 2022's now up to bat, Akana is continuing to feel the love from the Beavers and more.

"Everything is good right now, just trying to stay on top of school and focus on that," said Akana. "Our season got cancelled so I am just working out and my recruitment is going good. No new offers but I am still talking to Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Colorado, and UCLA the most."

Being from Hawaii has made the process more difficult for Akana than anyone in COVID times because he is not able to get to the mainland. In the mean time, he is continuing to perfect his craft.

"I just have to keep working out and getting better until next season," said Akana. "I would love to be able to take some visits, I have been waiting since the COVID stuff but nothing is allowed."