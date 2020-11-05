BeaversEdge - Rashed Jr., Jefferson, Kipper Recognized By Pac-12 Media

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt senior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., junior running back Jermar Jefferson and redshirt junior offensive lineman Brandon Kipper have been recognized as preseason All-Pac-12 selections by the Pac-12 Conference media.

Rashed Jr. was selected to the first team, Jefferson to the second team and Kipper to the honorable mention squad.

Rashed Jr., from Phoenix, Ariz., has already been selected as a preseason All-American by Walter Camp and The Sporting News and is on the watch lists for the Bednarik, Nagurski and Butkus Awards as well as the LOTT Impact Trophy. He led the nation with a school-record 22.5 tackles for loss last season. He also set the school record for sacks with 14, which placed him tied for third nationally. Rashed Jr. is also a preseason All-Pac-12 First Team selection by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Jefferson, from Harbor City, Calif., is on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award as well. In two seasons with the Beavers, he has played in 21 games, making 15 starts, and is 12th with 2,065 rushing yards. He’s also seventh with 10 100-yard rushing efforts and tied for 10th with 20 rushing touchdowns. He is also a preseason All-Pac-12 First Team selection by Athlon Sports and second team by Phil Steele.

Kipper, from Caldwell, Idaho, has played in 26 career games at the FBS level, making 12 starts. He is on the Outland Trophy watch list for 2020, and is a preseason All-Pac-12 selection as well from Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Oregon State Athletics