BeaversEdge - Behind Enemy Lines: Washington State Q&A with WazzuWatch

1. What are going to be the most noticeable changes with Nick Rolovich at the helm compared to Mike Leach?

Scott Hood: "Changes will be evident on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the new scheme introduced by Rolovich is the Run and Shoot. It's similar in some ways to Leach's Air Raid but with important differences. Unlike the Air Raid, where most of the adjustments are made pre-snap by the QB at the line of scrimmage, the run and shoot requires the QB and WRs to recognize the defensive formations and make post-snap adjustments. The scheme requires a high level of communication (verbal and non-verbal) between the QB and WRs. The Run and Shoot also features the run more than the Air Raid. As a result, look for Max Borghi to get more touches on the ground than he did in the Air Raid, which emphasized spreading the ball around. Defensively, WSU's base scheme is now the 4-2-5 instead of the 3-4 'Speed D' favored in prior years. The players seem to like it better."

2. The Cougs are expected to start a true freshman QB in Jayden De Laura... what’s the impact of his start to open the Rolovich era and how do you expect him to fare?

SH: "Most folks will tell you that Rolovich's decision to go with de Laura at QB wasn't much of a surprise. Unlike his two competitors, de Laura ran the run and shoot in high school and was very familiar with its workings and concepts when he arrived at WSU in the spring. But he's still a true freshman playing in his first college football game, so trying to predict how he'll perform is probably foolhardy. He has the skill set to direct the run and shoot offense, but the Power 5 athletes he'll be facing on the defensive side of the ball will be much better than anything he saw in high school."

3. What does the Oregon State offense/defense have to do against Washington State to have a successful day?

SH: "If I was the Oregon State offensive coordinator I would make first make the WSU defense prove they can stop the run. The Cougars' run defense was awful last season (185.5 yards per game allowed; 4.94 yards per attempt) and they come into this year with question marks along the defensive front. Depth is certainly an issue. Once OSU has established the run, I would start throwing the ball. Defensively, I have to believe the OSU DC is going to attack de Laura and try to force him into mistakes with rushed throws and the like. Make de Laura beat you, not the talented and experienced WR corps. With any young quarterback, making the offense one-dimensional backs him into a corner."

4. Who are a couple of players on both sides of the ball that Beaver fans should be keeping their eyes on?

SH: "Offensively, Max Borghi is the guy WSU will depend on all season long. He's one of the best running backs on the perimeter. Right tackle Abraham Lucas's responsibility will be to keep Hamilcar Rashed away from de Laura. That matchup will be one to watch. Travell Harris is a fast WR and WSU's main kick returner. Defensively, OLB Jahad Woods was far and away WSU's best defender last season. Watch out for defensive ends Will Rodgers and Willie Taylor. Both are very capable pass rushers."

5. What’s your score prediction and why?