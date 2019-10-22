With Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren meeting the media in advance of the Beavers' upcoming bye week, BeaversEdge.com recaps the most important pieces of information with an edition of quick hits and quotes.

The senior back has been terrific this season, racking up 583 yards on the ground, good for fifth-best in the Pac-12, while also adding five scores. Additionally, Pierce has been a true dual-threat RB, adding 127 yards and one score on 15 receptions. When asked if Pierce was going to be the starter upon Jefferson's return, Lindgren smiled and said that it's too early to tell... He noted that he's not worried about it because both guys are very talented and that they'll cross that bridge once Jefferson returns.

- If there's one good challenge that offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren has on the horizon, it's figuring out how to properly split time between Artavis Pierce and Jermar Jefferson . While the Beavers haven't officially said so, it's presumed that Jefferson will make his return against Arizona, which then brings up an interesting question...

Brian Lindgren on the offensive performance against Cal

"We executed when we needed to. We had three successful drives against one of the best defenses in our conference, so there were some definite positives. But, there were also opportunities that we left out there with some mistakes we made where we could have had more success. The key for us was taking care of the football and being efficient in the red zone, and we did that."

Lindgren on what worked on the Beavers' go-ahead scoring drive in the 4th quarter

"Going against that defense, we knew we were going to have to be balanced with the run, the pass, and a lot of movement. We felt that if we got one dimensional against them, that was in their favor."

Lindgren on calling a run for Artavis Pierce on 3rd and 10 on the go-ahead drive

"We knew that we were going to go for it if we didn't get it. So our thought was that perhaps they weren't expecting a run and that we were either going to get it (like we did) or get half of it to set yourself up for an easier fourth-down conversion."