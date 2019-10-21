News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-21 13:37:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Snap Counts: Who played the most against Cal?

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

An incredible resource that BeaversEdge.com has at its disposal is Pro Football Focus' snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for the Beavers on offense and defense and how much they played.

Who played the most in the Beavers' 21-17 win over Cal?

Read on to find out...

* denotes starter

Quarterback
Player Total Snaps Pass Run

Jake Luton*

76

39

37
Running Back 
Player Total Snaps Pass Run

Artavis Pierce*

59

32

27

BJ Baylor

17

7

10
Wide Receiver 
Player Total Snaps Pass Run

WR Isaiah Hodgins*

75

38

37

WR Kolby Taylor

54

28

26

WR Champ Flemings*

33

17

16

WR Tyjon Lindsey

32

18

14
