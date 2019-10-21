An incredible resource that BeaversEdge.com has at its disposal is Pro Football Focus' snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for the Beavers on offense and defense and how much they played.

Who played the most in the Beavers' 21-17 win over Cal?

Read on to find out...

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

RELATED: Oregon State 2020 Big Board | Recruits react to OSU's win over Cal | PFF Grades vs Cal