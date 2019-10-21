Snap Counts: Who played the most against Cal?
An incredible resource that BeaversEdge.com has at its disposal is Pro Football Focus' snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for the Beavers on offense and defense and how much they played.
Who played the most in the Beavers' 21-17 win over Cal?
Read on to find out...
* denotes starter
Quarterback
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Jake Luton*
|
76
|
39
|
37
Running Back
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Artavis Pierce*
|
59
|
32
|
27
|
BJ Baylor
|
17
|
7
|
10
Wide Receiver
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
WR Isaiah Hodgins*
|
75
|
38
|
37
|
WR Kolby Taylor
|
54
|
28
|
26
|
WR Champ Flemings*
|
33
|
17
|
16
|
WR Tyjon Lindsey
|
32
|
18
|
14
