BeaversEdge.com

Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola quarterback Nathan Priestley is garnering attention from FBS programs across the country. So far in his recruitment, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder holds offers from Colorado State, Montana State, and UNLV.

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels offered Priestley earlier in June.

"They're Mountain West and pretty close to home," Priestley said of UNLV. "They're on the come up, getting a bunch of new facilities and I like the way their program is headed. I'll definitely have to get out there to go visit. I was really excited about that one."

He's receiving interest from the likes of San Diego State, Wyoming, N.C. State, and Oregon State, but those schools have yet to offer.

With Oregon State, Priestley has already visited campus twice. He visited OSU during the spring and returned to Corvallis in June for OSU's camp.

PROMO: Buy a subscription, get SIX months FREE!

The Beavers' coaching staff are continuing their search for their 2019 quarterback commit. After striking out on a few prospects, it seems that OSU will take a more patient approach. That could play into Priestley's favor, as OSU wants to evaluate his early senior film before deciding on an offer.

"They've been in contact. They want to see my in-season film," Priestley explained. "I think I performed really well at their camp and showed them what I'm capable of. So I guess they'll call me during the season."

"I thought it was really cool," he said of the OSU camp. "I was able to learn a lot from coach Lindgren and how they run things over there. It's much different there than from LA. It's a lot greener. It was good for me to see."

Priestley hopes to earn his first Power Five conference offer, and if it's from the Beavers, he'll be especially excited.

"I'd be revved up, most definitely -- especially with [Oregon State] being in the Pac-12," Priestley said. "It's close to home, so my parents could come see me play. I'd definitely take an official there and go from there."

Moving forward, Priestley will patient in his recruitment.

"I would like to make a decision when I find the right school for me," he said. "I'm being patient, because I know the right school will come and find me. I'm not too worried about anything."