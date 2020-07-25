BeaversEdge - Q&A With Pac-12's Yogi Roth

Q&A With Pac-12's Yogi Roth
BeaversEdge.com caught up with Pac-12 Analyst Yogi Roth to get his thoughts on Oregon State heading into the 2020 campaign and much more...
Q: Do you see this as the year that the Beavers could make a significant leap?
Yogi Roth: "When you take over a down program, you lose big in year one, lose close in year two, win close in year three, and win big in year four. They lost small last season and when you go back and look at their games, they were right there.
Jonathan Smith has done a great job surrounding himself with great assistant coaches and they've built the program the right way with smart recruiting classes and the use of the transfer portal."
