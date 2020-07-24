BeaversEdge - Film Room: Omarion Fa'amoe

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It doesn't take long to see why new Oregon State commit Omarion Fa'amoe's highlight tape has nearly 3,000 views. Strength, speed, block-shedding, and more - Fa'amoe has it all.

Within 60 seconds of watching Fa'amoe's film you instantly see a wide range of skills put to use. From blitzing a gap and making a tackle in the back field to chasing down a running back 30 yards down the field - it is immediately clear that Fa'amoe brings lots of versatility to the table.

At 6-foot-3, 255-pounds, Fa'amoe has great size and uses it well to shake his blocker and get to the ball quick. He uses a variety of moves, and rarely allows the ball carrier to break his tackle.

Fa'amoe will be a definite threat off the edge and someone who could make an impact quickly. As exciting as a high school player as he is, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him translate it to the college level with the right coaching. As big of a recruiting win as it was for Oregon State, this is a pick up that could translate to more wins on the field as well.