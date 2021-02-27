BeaversEdge - Punter Caleb Lightbourne Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt-senior punter Caleb Lightbourn has entered the transfer portal and will look to play out his final season of eligibility elsewhere.

The 6-foot-3, 231-pounder from Camas, Wash. originally signed with Nebraska as a part of the 2016 class but elected to transfer to Oregon State after his third year in 2018.

After sitting out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Lightbourn split punting duties with Luke Loecher and primarily handled Oregon State's kickoffs. He averaged 40.2 yards per punt on 13 attempts and had 11 touchbacks on 36 kickoffs, averaging 57.1 yards per attempt.

With Lightbourn no longer in the fold, the Beavers have punters Loecher and Josh Green and kickers Everett Hayes and Dante Jackson on the roster. PWO 2021 kicker Josh McCormick will also be entering the fold as well as a part of the incoming class...