BeaversEdge - Beavers Win On Ninth-Inning Comeback

PHOENIX – Joe Casey drove in two runs on a ninth-inning, two-out double to send Oregon State to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Grand Canyon Friday night at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark.

Casey came to the plate with two down, Matthew Gretler at second and Troy Claunch at first after the latter drove a single to right. Frankie Scalzo went 1-0 on Casey, who then drove the second pitch of the at-bat off the left-field wall, bringing in both runs and giving OSU a one-run lead.

Kyler McMahan, who had earlier doubled to extend his hit streak to 13 games, drove in Casey with a single back up the middle to seal the 3-1 lead.

Jake Mulholland, the last of four OSU pitchers, closed out the win with two strikeouts in the ninth.

Cooper Hjerpe started for the Beavers, picking up his first career quality start. He scattered two hits and a run in six innings but did not figure in the decision after the Beavers’ ninth-inning comeback.

The win went to Reid Sebby, who tossed a scoreless eighth inning. He improved to 1-0 on the year.

Scalzo was charged with the loss and is 0-1.

Hjerpe’s lone blemish of the night came on a two-out single by Jacob Wilson, which drove in Channy Ortiz from third, just ahead of the Oregon State relay.

GCU’s Pierson Ohl started for the Antelopes and held OSU to two runs and no runs in seven innings. He struck out nine but like Hjerpe, did not figure in the decision.

Next Up

Oregon State and Grand Canyon play game three of their series Saturday at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. PT (2 p.m. in Arizona).

Follow The Game

Follow Friday’s game via TuneIn radio on the Beaver Sports Network as well on a live stream produced by Grand Canyon. Both links can be found by visiting the schedule page on osubeavers.com.

On The Hill

Oregon State is slated to start right-handed pitcher Jake Pfennigs (0-0, 8.31 ERA). Grand Canyon is countering with left-handed pitcher Jack Schneider (0-0, 6.23).

Staff Through Two

Oregon State’s pitching staff has held Grand Canyon to just one run on six hits in the first two games of the series. The Beavers have struck out 24 while issuing five walks. OSU has sent eight pitchers to the mound in the first two games.

Hjerpe Career

Hjerpe lowered his career earned run average to 3.09 with Friday’s outing. For his career, he is 2-2 and has allowed eight earned runs in 23 1/3 innings. He has 10 walks to 27 career strikeouts.

Mulholland To 31

Mulholland closed out the comeback and picked up his 31st career save. That pushes him one closer to the Oregon State all-time leader, Kevin Gunderson, who tallied 37 from 2004-06.

