BeaversEdge - Pac-12 Weekly Pairings Set For Men’s Hoops

Pac-12 Weekly Pairings Set For Men’s Hoops
The Pac-12 Conference released the weekly matchups and site designations for the league’s 2020-21 conference season on Thursday.
The Conference received approval to move to a 20-game format in May 2019 and announced original dates for the additional two games in December 2019. However, due to the NCAA’s shift in the season start date to Nov. 25, programs were allowed to reach mutually agreeable dates for the previously scheduled league games.
The Beavers will open Pac-12 play with a Dec. 2 trip to Washington State, before hosting USC on Dec. 20 at Gill Coliseum. Other Pac-12 home games include matchups with California, Stanford, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington, Washington State, Colorado, Utah, and Oregon.
UCLA won’t visit Corvallis and the Beavers will not play at Washington.
Below is the tentative Pac-12 schedule, but note the dates listed are when Oregon State will play either of the teams, with at least one day between each game. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced at a later date after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized. All conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, ESPN/2/U, FOX/FS1, or CBS.
Dec. 2: at Washington State
Dec. 20: vs. USC
Dec. 30-Jan. 3: vs. California, vs. Stanford
Jan. 6-10: at Colorado, at Utah
Jan. 13-17: vs. Arizona, vs. Arizona State
Jan. 20-24: at Oregon
Jan. 27-31: at UCLA, at USC
Feb. 3-7: vs. Washington, vs. Washington State
Feb. 10-14: at Arizona, at Arizona State
Feb. 17-21: vs. Colorado, vs. Utah
Feb. 24-28: at California, at Stanford
March 6-7: vs. Oregon
The Pac-12 Tournament will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the fifth consecutive year, taking place March 10-13, 2021.
Oregon State’s non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.
