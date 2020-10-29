BeaversEdge - Champ Flemings on Oregon State Receivers: 'The Sky's The Limit'

Champ Flemings on Oregon State Receivers: 'The Sky's The Limit'
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Rs-Fr. Offensive Line Joshua Gray feeling comfortable at LT | Oregon State Announces Captains
After losing Isaiah Hodgins' 86 catches, 1,171 yards, and 13 touchdowns to the NFL Draft this past offseason, the Oregon State wide receivers will be looking to fill his void by committee in 2020.
While the Beavers' aren't as top-heavy at receiver with the now-departed Hodgins playing in Buffalo, they're a deeper and more explosive group than ever before.
Armed with experience, speed, and playmaking, the Oregon State receiving corps figures to have quite the ceiling this season as junior receiver Champ Flemings predicts that as long as the Beavers are able to spread the ball around that they'll be a nightmare for opposing defenses to cover.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news