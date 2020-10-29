BeaversEdge - Champ Flemings on Oregon State Receivers: 'The Sky's The Limit'

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After losing Isaiah Hodgins' 86 catches, 1,171 yards, and 13 touchdowns to the NFL Draft this past offseason, the Oregon State wide receivers will be looking to fill his void by committee in 2020.

While the Beavers' aren't as top-heavy at receiver with the now-departed Hodgins playing in Buffalo, they're a deeper and more explosive group than ever before.