BeaversEdge - Pac-12 CEO Group Votes To Restart Season

The Pac-12 fall and winter sports competitions are back!

Following a unanimous vote from the Pac-12 CEO Group on Thursday afternoon, the conference is set to move ahead with a seven-game football season that begins the weekend of Nov. 6th/7th.

The Pac-12 Championship Game will take place on December 18, enabling Pac-12 teams to be considered for selection by the college football playoff.

Pac-12 teams will be allowed to begin full-practices immediately following the go-ahead from local health officials.

Men’s and women’s basketball will begin on November 25 consistent with the NCAA’s official start date for these sports, and other winter sports consistent with the NCAA season dates for those sports.

For universities utilizing daily antigen testing, at least one weekly PCR test will also be administered for each student-athlete, in addition to all positive tests to be confirmed with a PCR test.

No fans will be permitted at any sporting competition taking place on Pac-12 campuses. The decision to not allow fans at competitions will be revisited based upon health and safety considerations in January 2021.

