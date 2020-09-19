BeaversEdge - Pac-12 CEO Group Set To Vote Thursday

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 2022 DL Ka'eo Akana Talks Oregon State Offer | THE EDGE POD: Talkin' with 2021 OL Commit Henry Buckles

In the wake of the BIG10 conference announcing earlier this week that they'll be returning to the field in October, the Pac-12 CEO Group held a meeting on Friday afternoon, but emerged with no major decisions, electing to postpone the impending vote to Thursday.

"The Pac-12 CEO Group had an informative and productive meeting (on Friday). We plan to reconvene this coming Thursday, September 24th to make a decision regarding a possible return to play prior to January 1.

The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports will continue to be our number one priority in all of our decision making."

With time being of the absolute essence, delaying the vote until Thursday really puts the Pac-12 in a tough spot to meet their rough timeline of starting games by Halloween.

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News reported that UCLA, and possibly several other Pac-12 schools weren't going to be able to meet the Halloween start date.

With those developments underway, it's far more likely that we're looking at an early-to-mid November start date for the resumption of the season.

Once the season does get underway, what might the schedule look like? Will it be six games? Eight? That's anyone's guess that this point and it all depends on how quickly things are able to move.

There's no question that the conference doesn't want to be rushed into a decision, but on the same token, they don't want to be left behind as their power-five brethren are now all back in the fold.

With the clock continuing to tick, it'll be a waiting game until the CEO Group makes its decision on Thursday...