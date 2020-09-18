BeaversEdge - 2022 DL Ka'eo Akana Talks Oregon State Offer

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State offered one of Hawaii's top 2022 prospects on Thursday in Ka'eo Akana. Akana boasts offers from over half of the Pac-12 already with schools like Oregon State, Oregon, UCLA, Washington State, Colorado and others in the mix. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound defensive end's stock has shot up recently as offers mostly all came in within the last month, and he struggles to find words to describe his excitement.

"It feels great, it’s an unexplainable feeling," said Akana.

Of his 8 offers, which includes his home state school Hawaii, just about all of them are in contact on a near daily basis.

"I have mostly been hearing from UCLA, Washington state, Washington, Nebraska, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Hawaii, and UNLV," Akana told BeaversEdge. "It's truly a blessing."

Although Oregon State just joined the mix on September 17th, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa has developed a good relationship with Akana, who says he was happy to be acknowledged by the Beavs and likes how they play ball.

"My recruitment has been great so far, Coach Legi is recruiting me from Oregon State and our relationship is great," said Akana. "It feels good to be looked at and I like the way they play on defense."

The recruitment of the 2021 class has already looked far different from anything we have ever seen before, but it could very well carry over and have a greater impact on the class of 2022. Although there is no real direction for that right now, Akana is letting it handle itself and continuing to put in work so he is ready when his time comes.

"This COVID thing is crazy but it doesn’t stop the grind," Akana said. "Day in, day out we must work if that may be school or football I always try to be the best."

Oregon State has hit the ground running since September 1st, and it doesn't appear that they will slow down any time soon. The 2022 class already appears to be shaping up as a big one for the Beavs.