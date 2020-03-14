Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

In response to the NCAA canceling all winter and spring sports championships in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that is sweeping the globe, the Pac-12 Conference announced via press release that all competitions through the end of the academic year will be canceled.

"At a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group and Athletic Directors earlier today, the Pac-12 made the decision to cancel all Pac-12 conference and non-conference sports competitions and Pac-12 championships through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. This decision follows both the Pac-12’s earlier decision to suspend all sports until further notice, and the decision by the NCAA to cancel the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 NCAA basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

In addition, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to prohibit all organized team athletically-related activities until at least March 29, at which time it will revisit this decision."

The NCAA already announced on Friday that all spring athletes would be granted an extra year of eligibility in the wake of the shocking news that the season would be canceled.

“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” the NCAA’s Division I coordination committee said in a statement Friday. “Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”

