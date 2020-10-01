BeaversEdge - Pac-12 Announces Partnership With Fulgent Genetics

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

On Wednesday afternoon, the Pac-12 took another big step forward in terms of its COVID-19 rapid testing as in addition to the partnership already in place with Quidel, the conference announced a partnership with Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics will provide RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) testing capabilities to supplement existing PCR and antigen testing capabilities across each Pac-12 athletics department.

“We are excited to be partnering with a leading testing company in Fulgent to provide our athletic departments with the very best capabilities to protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “On the heels of our agreement with Quidel to provide rapid-results testing, today’s announcement represents another important step in providing a safe and healthy environment for a return to competition for our student-athletes.”

Dr. Doug Aukerman, senior associate athletics director for Oregon State and chair of the Pac-12 SAHWBI added: “Providing additional resources at the level of what Fulgent Genetics offers is a tremendous addition for our athletics departments and staff as we continue to strive for the most secure and safe environment for our student-athletes’ return to play.”

“Routine, rapid testing is playing a key role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and is helping to keep players, coaches, and staff safe as they look to return to competition. The Pac-12 has implemented several protocols in this area, and the RT-PCR testing provided by Fulgent Genetics is an important part of this process,” said Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer of Fulgent Genetics.

“RT-PCR is regarded as the gold standard in COVID-19 testing, providing the highest level of sensitivity and specificity. At Fulgent, we have built technology platforms around our test to make it scalable for the Pac-12, which allows us to deliver results within 24 hours of receipt of the sample for testing. We are excited to partner with the Pac-12 and look forward to helping keep their athletic programs running safely.”

Each Pac-12 institution currently has RT-PCR testing practices and protocols in place for their athletics departments. With the new partnership, Fulgent Genetics will be able to serve as a supplemental resource for each athletics department.