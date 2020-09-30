PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Realizing a dream is rarely ever something that happens easily. No matter what it is, there is a lot of behind the scenes work that goes into making a dream happen. For Napavine (WA) offensive lineman Keith Olson, that dream was getting the opportunity to be an Oregon State Beaver.

There was a lot of work that went into Olson putting himself on the radar, and even when the phone wasn't ringing, he knew that the day would come if he worked harder.

"It is great to have coaches reaching out to me," said Olson. "It was a bit discouraging when I hadn't really heard from too many coaches, but all you can do is get out there and work harder."

After tireless days, weeks, months, and years of grinding, Olson is beginning to see the tables turn and now has many schools that he is in contact with.

"I have heard from quite a few schools through social media platforms," Olson said. "Cal, San Diego State, Oregon, Montana State are a few. UNLV, EWU, and Oregon State are all schools I have talked to either in person or on the phone."