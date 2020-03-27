Prior to campus being closed, Oregon State hosted top 2022 quarterback Justyn Martin for an unofficial visit. It was the first time on campus for the Inglewood (CA) playmaker, who would end up picking up an offer from Oregon State to add to his already impressive list.

"The visit was great," Martin told BeaversEdge. "I got to meet some great coaches and learn about the school. I loved the transitional weight room and field area, and I also like the coaching staff a lot. It exceeded my expectations, especially for my first time being there."

