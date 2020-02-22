Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Alex McGarry hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning but the Oregon State baseball team was unable to overcome an early Mississippi State lead in a 7-4 loss to the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-DeMent Stadium.

McGarry’s second round-tripper of the season followed a one-out single off the bat of Kyler McMahan, the junior’s second hit of the day. It pulled the Beavers to within three, late, but OSU (2-4 overall) was unable to produce more runs in the ninth.

McMahan and Troy Claunch each had two hits to pace the Oregon State offense, which finished with eight total against Mississippi State starter Christian MacLeod and relievers Will Bednar and Chase Patrick. MacLeod allowed five hits and two runs in five innings to improve to 2-0 this season.

Claunch singled in the third and fifth innings while McMahan doubled in the fifth and singled in the ninth.

Mississippi State (5-0) scored the game’s first four runs – one in the first and three in the second – thanks to three bases-loaded walks. The Beavers answered with a pair of runs in the fourth; an RBI single by Claunch and sacrifice fly by J.D. McLaughlin.

The Bulldogs, though, scored two more in the fourth and another in the sixth. Josh Hatcher homered in the fourth for MSU.

Jake Pfennigs started for the Beavers and allowed four runs on two hits and five walks in 1 2/3 innings. He took the loss and is 1-1 on the year.

Next Up

The teams conclude the three-game series Sunday at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-DeMent Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT (1 p.m. in Mississippi) and the game will be streamed live on SEC Network+. Visit WatchESPN.com for information on how to watch the game.

On The Hill

Oregon State will send right-hander Nathan Burns to the hill on Sunday. Burns is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two appearances, one start, this season. Mississippi State will send right-hander Eric Cerantola, who is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA.

First Starts

Jake Harvey made the start at second base, in the No. 5 spot of the lineup. It marked his first start of the 2020 season. J.D. McLaughlin, meanwhile, started in right. It was his first collegiate start and he batted in the No. 7 spot of the order.

McMahan To Six Games

Kyler McMahan has hit safely in all six games this season. The junior started in center Saturday and doubled near the base of the fence with one down in the fifth.

Strikeouts Over The First Two

Oregon State pitchers have combined to strike out 26 Mississippi State batters over the first two games of the series. Christian Chamberlain had 12 on Friday; on Saturday, every OSU reliever recorded at least one strikeout. Andrew Walling struck out the side in the seventh. He needed just 12 pitches to do so.

Defense

Oregon State went error-free for the fifth consecutive game, and now have a .995 fielding percentage on the season. The Beavers had a seven-game error-free stretch last season, from May 3-14.