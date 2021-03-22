BeaversEdge - Oregon State WBB: Sneak Peek At South Carolina

Oregon State WBB: Sneak Peek At South Carolina
With the eighth-seeded Oregon State women's basketball team (12-7) set to take on top-seeded South Carolina (23-4) in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a sneak peek at the Gamecocks.
No. 1 Seed South Carolina Gamecocks (23-4, 14-2 SEC)
Head coach - Dawn Staley 13th Year (500-182 overall, 328-102 at SC)
NCAA History - 17th Appearance All-Time (31-15 overall)
Series vs Oregon State: 1-1
SOS - 10th
NET Ranking - 4th
PPG: 76.9 (20th nationally)
PPG Allowed: 59.1 (50th)
Last Six Games: 5-1
3/21 - Defeated No. 16 seed Mercer 79-53 In NCAA Tournament First Round
3/7 - Win vs Georgia 67-62 in SEC Championship
3/6 - Win vs Tennessee 67-52 in SEC Semifinal
3/5 - Win vs Alabama 75-63 in SEC Quarterfinal
2/28 - Lost To Texas A&M 65-57
2/25 - Win vs Mississippi 68-43
5 Names To Keep An Eye On
#3 Destanni Henderson - 5-foot-7 - Jr. G - 12.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, & 5.1 assists
#1 Zia Cooke - 5-foot-9 - So. G - 15.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, & 2.0 assists
#12 Brea Beal - 6-foot-1 - So. G - 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, & 1.0 assists
#5 Victaria Saxton - 6-foot-2 - Jr. F - 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, & 1.4 blocks
#4 Aliyah Boston- 6-foot-5 - So. F - 13.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, & 2.7 blocks
