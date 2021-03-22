BeaversEdge - Reaction: Oregon State Knocks Off Oklahoma State, Advances To Sweet Sixteen

Reaction: Oregon State Knocks Off Oklahoma State, Advances To Sweet Sixteen
With the Oregon State men's basketball team continuing its Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament with an upset win over Oklahoma State in the Second Round, BeaversEdge.com gives you the complete reaction from the 80-70 win.
Updated Bracket
Social Slant
THESE BEAVERS HAVE A SWEET TOOTH!!!#GOBEAVS X #MARCHMADNESS pic.twitter.com/BSRNMGL7H7— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 22, 2021
BEAVER NATION STAND UP 🔥— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2021
(12) Oregon State UPSETS (4) Oklahoma State 80-70 to advance to the #Sweet16! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/KoIC5zpmsF
FLEX LIKE A 12 pic.twitter.com/3KCgxMjbGG— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 22, 2021
There can only be one OSU 😅#GoBeavs | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/co6ElxqFZC— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2021
Sweet 16— Brent Barry (@Barryathree) March 22, 2021
SWEET 16.— Jarod Lucas (@jarodlucash) March 22, 2021
I got a sweet tooth— Zach Reichle (@zach_reichle33) March 22, 2021
Dreams do come true! #SweetSixteen 🕺🏿🏆— 𝓣𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓺 𝓢𝓲𝓵𝓿𝓮𝓻☯️🔮 (@TariqSilver) March 22, 2021
March 22, 2021
BEAVS!!!!!!! SWEET16!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VuvBNkSKqF— Zack Lassiter (@ZackLassiter) March 22, 2021
THIS IS THE BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE!!! I LOVE MY DAD!!! GO BEAVSSS 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡— Joslyn Tinkle (@jtinx44) March 22, 2021
Again Earned not Given! 🦫#SweetSixteen— JacQuizz Rodgers (@Qui22Rodgers) March 22, 2021
🗣 "WE LIT! #SWEET16!"@BeaverMBB | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/qYVId9Hztk— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2021
💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦 pic.twitter.com/j6daYaLsVd— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) March 22, 2021
Sweet 16 boyzzz!!! I’m good & healthy Beaver Nation! Letssgoooo💪🏿💪🏿— Gianni (@giannihunt) March 22, 2021
GO BEAVS!— Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) March 22, 2021
----
