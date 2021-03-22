 BeaversEdge - Reaction: Oregon State Knocks Off Oklahoma State, Advances To Sweet Sixteen
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-22 00:41:16 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Reaction: Oregon State Knocks Off Oklahoma State, Advances To Sweet Sixteen

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State men's basketball team continuing its Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament with an upset win over Oklahoma State in the Second Round, BeaversEdge.com gives you the complete reaction from the 80-70 win.

Updated Bracket 

Social Slant

