CORVALLIS – Oregon State standouts Mikayla Pivec and Destiny Slocum remain on the Wade Trophy Watch List, as the WBCA announced its Midseason List on Wednesday. The 40-player list was chosen by the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Selection Committee.

The Wade Trophy — now in its 43nd year — is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball. It is named in honor of the late, legendary Delta State University head coach Lily Margaret Wade, who won three consecutive national championships with the Lady Statesmen. The WBCA will announce the four finalists for the honor in mid-March. The winner of the 2020 Wade Trophy will be announced April 2 in New Orleans — site of the 2020 WBCA Convention and NCAA Women’s Final Four.

Pivec has been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top-20, Cheryl Miller Award Top-10, Naismith Defensive Midseason Team, and the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team. Pivec was named the Preseason WNIT MVP and to the All-Tournament Teams for both the Maui Classic and the Miami Thanksgiving Classic.

The guard from Lynnwood, Wash. is averaging 14.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. Pivec is second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and third in the conference in field goal percentage. The guard has 11 double-doubles this season and is in the top-10 in Oregon State history for career points, rebounds, and assists.

The senior has displayed a passion for community service, especially finding efficient ways to get the homeless access to resources. She is a team captain, and completed her undergraduate degree in three years, majoring in BioHealth Sciences. Pivec is currently a graduate student working toward a degree in Biochemistry and Biophysics.

Slocum, who was named to the Lieberman Award Top-10 last Monday, is also on the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team. She leads the Beavers with 14.7 points per game this season and has a team-best 127 assists on the year.

Overall, Slocum has 484 assists in her collegiate career, good for 20th among active players in the nation, and the highest total by any non-senior. She posted her fourth career point-assist double-double last Sunday and has gone over 20 points 15 times in her two seasons with the Beavers.

Among Slocum’s career accolades is AP All-America Honorable Mention and All-Pac-12 honors last season, as well as National Freshman of the Year and All-Big Ten Second Team recognition during her freshman campaign at Maryland.

The Beavers will hit the road again this week, as the head to the Bay Area to face No. 4 Stanford on Friday.

OSU Athletics